The Downstate Delaware Striders and Riders will award two scholarships of $500 each to students graduating from Kent County high schools who have been a member of a cross-country or track and field team for at least two years.

Applicants must have a 2.75 GPA or higher and have secured admission to a two- or four-year college.

The deadline for applying is April 30.

DDSR is a group of Kent County runners and cyclists of all ages and abilities whose members are dedicated to promoting physical fitness.

For more, visit ddsr.org/scholarship.