Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus nurse Christy Breeding had been on the job less than a year when she made an impression on the family of one patient, leading to her nomination and subsequent win of the nationally recognized DAISY Award.

The DAISY Award was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was formed in 2000 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, and helps fund research and projects that impact the treatment of patients with the same auto-immune disease that claimed his life.

The nomination came from the family member of a deceased patient who Breeding cared for. The nominator wrote of their gratitude for the compassion and attentiveness Breeding provided in comforting the family.

Breeding was honored to be recognized early in her career.

“As nurses, we see people from all walks of life. Some of us are there at the beginning of their lives, while others are there at the end. This is why it’s so important to remember to be patient, caring and compassionate to everyone we meet,” said Breeding.

DAISY Award honorees are nominated by nurses, administrators, peers, physicians, volunteers, patients and families.

For more — including to nominate a nurse — visit bayhealth.org/daisy.