An expected sold-out field of 1,000 motorcycles will Ride to the Tide on April 14 to benefit Special Olympics Delaware.

Departure is 11:30 a.m. from Rommel Harley-Davidson Smyrna, 450 Stadium St., where bikers begin arriving as early as 9:30 a.m. to enjoy pre-event festivities and camaraderie. The 55-mile ride ends at Jake’s Seafood House, 19178 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, where participants will enjoy lunch compliments of Jake’s.

The 13th annual ride, which is police-escorted so there are no stops at lights, is sponsored by Delmarva Power and organized by the Delaware Blue Knights Chapter 1. The ride is supported by Law Enforcement for Special Olympics Delaware, Jake’s Seafood House, Rommel Harley Davidson, Delmarva Broadcasting Company, WBOC 16 and Fox 21 Delmarva.

“When the Blue Knights approached us with the idea of the ride more than a decade ago, we realized it was an opportunity to reach out to a group who we believed would embrace an event that involved their passion for riding motorcycles,” said Ann Grunert, executive director of Special Olympics Delaware. “They’ve not only embraced it but what we’ve come to realize is that their true passion for participating is to support the 4,200 athletes who compete year-round in Special Olympics here in Delaware.”

A sold-out field of 1,000 bikers and 428 passengers raised a record $63,000 in 2018. More than $360,000 in its 12-year history.

A map of the route is available at bit.ly/2OYp35H.

For more, visit sode.org/fundraisers/ride-to-the-tide.