400 Milford homes to benefit

An initiative designed to help revitalize the town by reducing crime is being implemented in Milford.

The "Lights-On Milford Strong" initiative is a collaboration of Energize Delaware, the HELP Initiative, Inc. and the City of Milford. It aims to not only reduce crime by installing energy-efficient LED porch lights in poorly lit areas, but attract investments through new businesses and residents and improve community engagement with law enforcement.

"Lighting is one of the most important components of crime prevention through environmental design," said Milford Police Sgt. Robert Masten.

Eligible homes will also have a rear-property, solar-powered motion flood light installed. Participants will pledge, in writing, to report suspicious activity or crime, encourage their neighbors to participate in the Lights-On campaign, keep their front porch light on at night and attend energy efficiency workshops.

"I think this will be a great community building program," said Milford City Manager Eric Norenberg. "I hope the lighting encourages kids and families to play and socialize with neighbors in their front yards."

Milford is the third Delaware city to benefit from the program, following Dover and Seaford. The program will reach about 400 homes, with the City of Milford and Energize Delaware splitting the cost.