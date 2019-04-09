Matt Nagy, head coach of the Chicago Bears, University of Delaware alumni and an All-American Blue Hen quarterback, will speak at the university’s 170th commencement ceremony, set for 9 a.m. June 1, in Delaware Stadium.

In 2018, Nagy led the Chicago Bears to the NFC North Division championship and a return to the playoffs. His leadership earned him the title NFL Coach of the Year.

When he was a student at Delaware — earning his bachelor’s degree in health and physical education — he set more than 20 career passing records as quarterback. A native of Manheim, Pennsylvania, Nagy played for the Fightin’ Blue Hens from 1997 to 2000 under the leadership of head coach Tubby Raymond.

After playing several years of professional football, Nagy joined the Philadelphia Eagles as an assistant coach, spending five years under head coach Andy Reid. When Reid joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, Nagy followed him to become the quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator. In January 2018, Nagy was named the 16th head coach of the Chicago Bears. He took a 5-11 team in 2017 and turned them into NFC North champions, winning AP and Pro Football Writers Association Coach of the Year honors for his efforts.

Commencement will be held rain or shine. Seating is limited in Delaware Stadium this year due to a $60 million renovation project. Tickets are required.

