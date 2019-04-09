At its bimonthly meeting March 25, the Delaware Veterans Coalition amended its bylaws to welcome veterans who left the military with a general discharge under honorable conditions.

“This has been discussed by our members over several meetings and was unanimously supported by our members,” said Dave Skocik, coalition president.

The reasons for general discharges under honorable conditions include failure to meet physical or other standards, some types of unacceptable behavior and non-judicial punishment. In such cases, there are generally no penalties, including legal action, associated with the discharge. Veterans also have the opportunity to appeal for upgrades to their discharges and increasing numbers have been doing so.

The Coalition was founded in May 2011 and meets at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of every other month at Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3, 1584 Kitts Hummock Road, Dover. Its next meeting will be May 28 — a Tuesday because of the Memorial Day holiday.

For more, visit delawareveteranscoalition.com or email dcoffman63@comcast.net. Applications are screened and approved by membership.