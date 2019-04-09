The Delaware State Police Troop 3 hosted its first Safe Neighborhood Alliance meeting on March 21 in Camden Wyoming.

In attendance from the Delaware State Police was Community Outreach Officer, Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper and Troop 3 Cmdr., Cpt. Joshua Bushweller.

“The Safe Neighborhood Alliance was formed to allow the leaders of the HOA’s and Crime Watch groups across Kent County to meet and share information related to the wellness of their communities,” said Bushweller. “As the law enforcement agency providing services to these neighborhoods, we realize that a healthy community is one where the police, other public and private sector agencies and citizens work together to resolve issues of concern. The dialogue and information sharing that occurred during last night’s meeting already demonstrated how this alliance will benefit those we serve.”

The Safe Neighborhood Alliance is scheduled to meet quarterly at Troop 3 in the Community Room. Those interested in participating should email heather.pepper@delaware.gov or call 672-5431.