20-year-old Kevin Shorter, of Georgetown, charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Georgetown man after he allegedly assaulted a victim.

Just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, troopers were dispatched to Beebe Medical Center for an assault complaint. The incident had occurred when the 19-year-old victim and his girlfriend were driving on John J. Williams Highway in Lewes and spotted the girlfriend's brother, 20-year-old Kevin Shorter, walking. The victim exited the vehicle and confronted Shorter about an earlier argument and, according to police, Shorter threatened him and struck the victim with a rock, causing serious injuries.

The victim was privately transported to Beebe and later transferred to Christiana Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Shorter turned himself in at Troop 4 and was charged with first-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and terroristic threatening. He was later released after posting $21,000 secured bond.