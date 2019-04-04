Dive into opera or folk. Or Philly rock.

1. Sopranos in Lewes

Opera fans will get their fill with the production of Wagner’s “Die Walküre.”

The show follows soprano Christine Goerke as Brünnhilde, Wotan’s warrior daughter, who loses her immortality. Tenor Stuart Skelton and soprano Eva-Maria Westbroek play the incestuous twins, Siegmund and Sieglinde.

“Die Walküre” screens at 11 a.m., Saturday. Tickets are $15 to $25.

IF YOU GO

313-4032 ADDRESS Cinema Art Theater 17701 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes WEBSITE rehobothfilm.com

2. Philly rockers on tap

RFA’s band interests include screaming at people from the car window, breaking wind and bacon.

The quartet of Philly rockers have a history of playing in damp basements in the City of Brotherly Love. Having honed their skills during humble beginnings, the band has since dropped a couple of EPs, a self-titled album, a film soundtrack and the crew has gone on two national tours.

You can see RFA in action at 10 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

226-BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com

3. Keepin’ it Neal

When you need coffee acoustic covers, Neal Bepko is your guy.

The man has been gigging for over three decades. His songbook includes covers of artists like Amos Lee, Jason Mraz and James Taylor.

Bepko will dish up some hot coffee covers at 4:30 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

537-1500 ADDRESS Bethany Blues 6 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Bethany Beach WEBSITE bethanyblues.com