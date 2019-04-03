Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, introduced on April 2 legislation to help ensure the U.S. government and Congress are prepared to face the multiple challenges posed by China.

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Act of 2019 implements the key recommendations of the 2018 report of the bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Commission.

“From its unfair trade practices to its rapid military expansion, China now presents security, economic, and political challenges to the U.S. States unlike any we’ve faced before,” said Coons. “China is acting swiftly and aggressively to expand its power and influence around the globe, and Congress must do its part to ensure the U.S. is positioned to work with China where we can, but also, push back where we must.”

The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Act of 2019 will:

— Require the administration to assess and report on the potential vulnerabilities of the federal supply chain to Chinese threats;

— Require the U.S. Trade Representative to assess whether it is in the national interest to bring a complaint against China at the World Trade Organization in coordination with U.S. allies and partners;

— Require the Department of Justice to identify whether members of the Chinese Communist Party are intimidating U.S. residents, and ensure Chinese government publications distributed in the U.S. are clearly labeled as such;

— Require the director of national intelligence to report on the effect of China’s existing and potential facilities along the Silk Road Economic Belt and the New Maritime Silk Road on freedom of navigation, sea control and U.S. interests;

— Require the National Counterintelligence and Security Center to report on the influence and propaganda activities of the Chinese Communist Party in the U.S.;

— Require the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to assess the implications of changes in the command structure of the Chinese Coast Guard;

— Require the Department of Commerce and Federal Communications Commission to identify steps required to roll out a secure 5G wireless network;

— Require the comptroller general to assess potential risks involved in U.S.-China technical cooperation;

— Require the Department of the Treasury to report on China’s enforcement of UN sanctions on North Korea; and

— Require the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to report on China’s trade-distorting practices and what it is doing to counteract their anticompetitive impact.