Delaware State Police have arrested a Federalsburg, Maryland man on assault charges.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, when troopers were dispatched to Cinnamon's bar, on Bridgeville Highway in Seaford, for a report of a physical assault. Upon arrival Troopers made contact with a female victim who sustained apparent facial injuries.

According to police, the victim’s boyfriend, 37-year-old Christopher A. Henry, had physically assaulted her while she was a passenger in a vehicle he was driving. As they arrived at the bar, the victim attempted to get away on foot, but Henry allegedly caught up to her, physically assaulted and strangled her and threw her cell phone to keep her from calling 911. Eventually, the victim was able seek assistance inside the bar.

The victim, a 37-year-old Maryland woman, was transported to the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Henry was located a short time later in a graveyard off of Route 20. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree assault, strangulation, malicious interference with emergency communications and offensive touching. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,500 secured bond.