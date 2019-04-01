SoDel Concepts announced plans to build Thompson Island Brewing Co., a 250-seat brewpub on the pad site to the south of Bluecoast, which opened in 2017 in the Rehoboth Gateway shopping center.

“We’ve experienced phenomenal success in this location,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “Our guests appreciate the easy access, the parking and our dedication to service and beautiful, simple food. It made sense to bring another concept to the same site.”

Thompson Island Brewing Co. is named for a nearby island. The brewpub’s ambiance will pay homage to area attractions and activities like bonfires, kayaking, paddle-boarding, fishing and relaxing on the sand. In addition to the bays and beaches, local farms will play a prominent part of the theme.

Thompson Island will have a beer garden that will seat about 100. Guests can play ping-pong and bocce ball in the garden.

John Trogner, of Tröegs Independent Brewing, will be the consultant on the brewing side of the new restaurant. John and brother Chris founded Tröegs in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in 1996. The brewery is in Hershey, Pennsylvania. John spent time in Colorado working in a brewery before he and his brother started their own company. They will be assisting with the build out of the brewery itself, consulting on recipe development, and brewery staff training.

Fisher Architecture in Salisbury, Maryland, and Rehoboth Beach-based Broadpoint Construction are working on the project. Construction started March 25.

For more, visit sodelconcepts.com.