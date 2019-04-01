The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s First State Heritage Park will explore the state symbols of Delaware during the First Saturday in the First State program set for April 6.

From the well-known to the obscure, learn more about the elements that are iconic to Delaware, and how they were chosen to represent the First State. Each site of the First State Heritage Park will present various symbols, sharing the stories of how they came to be connected to Delaware.

— From Military Man to Mascot: The Delaware Blue Hen: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., John Bell House, 43 The Green, Dover. Learn the history and the legend behind Delaware’s state bird; the blue hen.

— Creating State Symbols: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave. At Delaware’s state capital building, experience Delaware history and learn more about state symbols, from state beverage to wildlife animal, and how these representations came to be. Photo ID is required for all adults entering the building.

— Songwriting: Poetry through Music: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St. To celebrate National Poetry Month, guided tours will highlight the great songwriters of the Victor Talking Machine Co. Hear their music on authentic talking machines.

— Biggs Kids – Peach Blossoms: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Biggs Museum of American Art, 406 Federal St. The state flower of Delaware is the peach blossom — create a colorful tree and see how many peaches can be found in the collection.

— A Symbol of Government: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., The Old State House, 25 The Green. Guided tours will highlight the creation of The Old State House, and how it became a symbol of Delaware’s past and present.

— Dover’s Heroes of the Revolution Walking Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., meets at the John Bell House. Dover was a hotbed of activity during the struggle for American Independence. Learn about the people of Dover who made an impact and contributed to the symbolism of Delaware. The last tour leaves at 3 p.m.

— State Seal Symbolism: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Woodburn: The Governor’s House, 151 Kings Highway, Dover. Guided tours of the official residence of Delaware’s governor since 1965 and learn about the symbols on the state seal.

— Celebrating the History of the Delaware Department of Transportation: 10:30 a.m., Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover. The Secretary of DelDOT Jennifer Cohan will present the history of the department, and how the state’s transportation system has evolved over the past century.

— Francis Barraud: His Master’s Voice: 1:30 p.m., Johnson Victrola Museum. This theatrical presentation examines painter Francis Barraud’s creation of the world famous “His Master’s Voice” trademark, one of the most famous symbols in the 20th century.

— “The Once and Future Courthouse”: 1:30 to 4 p.m., Historic Kent County Courthouse, Courtroom No. 1, 38 The Green, meet on front steps. From the 1690s to the present, find out how this site went from a courthouse to a hotel and back again. The last tour leaves at 4 p.m.

Admission to all park sites and programs is free. Centrally-located free parking is available at the First State Heritage Park Welcome Center and Galleries, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover.

The First State Heritage Park is Delaware’s first urban “park without boundaries,” linking historic and cultural sites in the city that has been the seat of state government since 1777. The park is a partnership of state agencies under the leadership of DNREC’s Division of Parks & Recreation, working in collaboration with city and county government, nonprofit organizations and the private sector.

For more, call 739-9194 or visit destateparks.com/heritagepark.