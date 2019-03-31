22-year-old Theaddis I. Johnson, of Milford, and 22-year-old Richard R. Vantine, of Georgetown arrested

Rehoboth Beach police arrested two men on drug and weapon charges this weekend.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30. An officer observed a white Chevrolet Impala with cracks in its windshield driving westbound on Rehoboth Avenue, approaching the traffic circle.

According to police, when the officer caught up to the vehicle, it "aggressively" turned off the road into a private drive and a traffic stop was then conducted. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search, locating multiple bags and containers of marijuana inside and on the occupants, 22-year-old Theaddis I. Johnson, of Milford, and 22-year-old Richard R. Vantine, of Georgetown. Police said Vantine at first provided a fictitious name.

Also found in the vehicle was a backpack containing a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun and additional ammunition.

When the officers located the gun, Vantine fled on foot and was able to escape custody. Additional units from the Dewey Beach Police Department and Delaware State Police responded to the scene to assist in searching for Vantine and located him a short time later.

Johnson was arrested and charged felony carrying a concealed deadly weapon and misdemeanor possession of marijuana other than personal use with an aggravating factor. He was later released on $5,500 unsecured bail.

Vantine was arrested and charged with felony carrying a concealed deadly weapon, resisting arrest, criminal impersonation and possession of marijuana other than personal use with an aggravating factor. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $6,500 secured bail.