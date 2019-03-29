Celtic music tonight in Milton.

1. Rockers to watch: Hawkeyes

The Hawkeyes’ first show was in a smoky club with cheap beer. From there, the band has been influenced to write heartfelt tunes representative of their hometown of Pittsburgh.

The rockers have shared the stage with big names like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Marcy Playground, Lit, Phil Vassar, Blackberry Smoke, Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes), Bob Mould (Husker Du), Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, Wild Adriatic and more.

The Hawkeyes will tear it up on stage at 10 p.m., Saturday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

226-BREW ADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE dogfish.com

2. Meet ‘The Music Man’

Con artist Harold Hill is working on a new scheme in the popular musical “The Music Man.”

The slick-talking Hill dupes the residents of River City into buying uniforms and instruments for a boys band that he promises to organize, despite the fact he doesn’t know a trombone from his funny bone.

You’ll see the con man marching to the beat of his own drum at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $17 to $32.

IF YOU GO

227-2270 ADDRESS Clear Space Theatre Company, 20 Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach WEBSITE clearspacetheatre.org

3. Celtic concert

Having started as a bunch of college buddies playing Celtic music in the streets, Scythian has blossomed into a formidable outfit.

They’ve become a headliner on the Celtic festival circuit.

Named after Ukrainian nomads, Scythian is a veteran band based in Washington, D.C. For over a decade, they’ve found independent success and have played over 1,300 shows all over the U.S., Europe, Canada and as far away as Australia.

Scythian will hit the stage at 8 p.m., Friday. Tickets are $25 to $30.

IF YOU GO

684-3038 ADDRESS Milton Theatre 110 Union St., Milton WEBSITE miltontheatre.com