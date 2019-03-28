State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced the launch of a new, improved website for the Auditors of Accounts Office at auditor.delaware.gov.

“As technological advancements continue to steer the direction in which we receive our information, it was paramount that we increased the accessibility and transparency of the auditor's office by redesigning its website,” said McGuiness. “I am excited to say that this is yet another key initiative completed. Moving forward, big things are on the horizon and this new website will be centric to those accomplishments.”

The restructured site now features a more user-friendly experience with improved navigation, increased accessibility and other new features to better serve Delawareans.