The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Air Quality and the Tank Management Section within DNREC’s Division of Waste & Hazardous Substances will hold two public workshops in April.

The workshops will focus on proposed vapor emission recovery and vapor emission control at gas-dispensing stations and on changes to Delaware’s Underground Storage Tank Regulations as required by new federal UST regulations.

Both workshops will be held April 16 for New Castle County, 10 a.m., at DNREC’s Lukens Drive field office, 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle; and for Kent and Sussex counties, 6:30 p.m., DNREC Auditorium, Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover.

At the workshops, staff from the Division of Air Quality and the Tank Management Section will discuss proposed regulatory changes to phase out Stage II vapor recovery systems at Delaware gasoline dispensing facilities, ensure gasoline USTs remain vapor tight and review changes required due to the promulgation of new federal UST regulations.

For more, visit publicmeetings.delaware.gov/meeting/62548 and publicmeetings.delaware.gov/meeting/62549.