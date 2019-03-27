U.S. Navy veteran Doug De Angelis and his wife Kathy, a retired nurse, help veterans in the Dover area.

Their Dover-based business, Patriot Auto and Truck Repair, offers a 10-percent discount to veterans and first responders, but as part of Warriors Helping Warriors, they also support other causes beyond Dover, including an Eagle Scout project that will be part of the Brian Conley Veteran Resiliency Center in Middletown scheduled to open April 27 at 104 S. Broad Street.

The Conley Center project was initiated by retired U.S. Army Maj. Kevin Conley in memory of his brother Brian, who died in 2015.

It involves the renovation of a three-story Victorian house that will include an apartment with three bedrooms, a multipurpose room, laundry, study/conference room, lounge, kitchenette and powder room.

“Maj. Conley, who was medically retired after sustaining multiple injuries while on active duty, has a unique understanding of what veterans and their families face after returning from active duty,” said Doug De Angelis. “Nick Beronio’s part is his Eagle Scout Project of building a patio and walkway at the site. This wonderful project not only supports veterans, but scouting as well.”

For more on Warriors Helping Warrions, visit whwonline.org, email warriorshwarriors@gmail.com or call 731-5930.