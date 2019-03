The Kent County Master Gardeners announced its Master Gardener Helpline, a service provided to Kent County residents where volunteers and extension personnel answer questions on home horticulture topics from callers and visitors.

The helpline should be used as a garden resource that can provide an accurate diagnosis of insect and plant specimens and identification of plant diseases.

The helpline is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m daily, April 1 through Oct. 31. The number is 730-4000.