Kent County Family and Community Education Association members collected items they recently donated to Code Purple during the winter.

Code Purple Kent County has served the homeless for more than four years. Code Purple is funded by community donations and opens shelters within Kent County when temperatures drop to 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Guests are provided with dinner and breakfast, a bed, clothes, toiletries, blankets, tents and sleeping bags, as well as resources to help with medical, employment and financial issues. Code Purple is active 365 days a year with Code in Need, providing help to people in need of food, clothing, resources for shelter and resources for all needs.