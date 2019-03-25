Mike Zygmonski, the wine director for SoDel Concepts, has thrown his hat into the ring for the title of Man of the Year, an annual fundraiser to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

To compete for the Man and Woman of the Year recognition, individuals form fundraising teams to honor two children who are blood cancer survivors. Zygmonski is honoring Delaware residents Jack, 10, and Kyleigh, 11.

At the end of the 10-week campaign, the man and woman who have raised the most funds receive the titles.

“Mike Z.’s” team includes Nelia Dolan, Caroline Judge, Jack Temple, Tyler Coupe, Tammy Consigli, Julie Hemp, Meghan Gardner, Domineque Scott, Peter Conlon, Shannon Colburn, Sarah Dickinson, Stevie Wishner and Kat Alberta.

The team’s fundraising events began with the March 22 “dine, drink and donate kickoff and pass-the-hat” at Dewey Beach Country Club.

Other events are:

— March 29: Dine and donate all day, including lunch and dinner, at Matt’s Fish Camp, 34401 Tenley Court, Lewes.

— April 4: The one-night return of Women and Wine at Lupo Italian Kitchen, 247 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Cost is $50 per person for the four-course wine dinner, hosted by Mike Z.

— April 19: Dine and donate and guest bartender night at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, 30904 Coastal Highway, Bethany Beach, with Lauren Larsen, Tyler Coupe and former SoDel Concepts bartender and lymphoma survivor Pete Conlon.

— May 5: Cinco de Mayo celebration at Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria, 38929 Madison Ave., Selbyville, and dine and donate all day at Catch 54, 38931 Madison Ave., Selbyville.

— May 9: “Food Fight,” sponsored by Woodford Bourbon at Crust & Craft in Rehoboth Beach. Seven SoDel Concepts restaurants will prepare dishes that pair with the bourbon. Attendees will vote for winners in three categories: best pairing, best food and best cocktail.

— May 17: Man of the Year grand finale at The Clubhouse at Baywood, 32267 Clubhouse Way, Millsboro.

To access Zymonski’s fundraising page, visit pages.mwoy.org/de/dover19/mzygmonski.

For more on SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.