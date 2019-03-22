Adam Funkhouser, 20, was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief

Police have charged a local man after he allegedly broke into two apartments.

Department spokesman Det. Timothy Maloney said the first burglary took place at about 7:05 a.m. Monday, March 18 in the 300 block of McColley Street.

The second took place at about 7:44 a.m. Monday, March 18 at the Parson Thorne apartment complex. Police were called there after someone was reported to be banging on doors. The suspect then climbed onto a balcony, broke the glass on a sliding door and went inside.

Police ordered the man to come out, which he did, Maloney said.

The individual was identified as Adam Funkhouser, 20.

Police were able to link Funkhouser to the first burglary, where the apartment was vandalized and property taken. Because police arrived at the scene of the second burglary so quickly, nothing was taken in that instance.

In all, Funkhouser is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000. He also is charged with theft of property valued at less than $1,500.

Funkhouser was released from custody on his own recognizance and ordered not to contact the victims of either burglary. He is scheduled to appear in the Court of Common Pleas for both Kent and Sussex counties at a later date.