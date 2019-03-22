Tonight in Arden: phenomenal nomadic guitarist

1. The spirit of resistance and rebellion drenches the tunes of desert guitarist Bombino.

The singer-songwriter from Agadez, Niger, grew up in a time of armed struggles for Tuareg independence and violence by the government.

Agadez is a desert town with a long history of being an intersection for camel caravans driven by the Tuareg that link West Africa with North Africa and the Mediterranean.

Bombino, with supporting act Dead Messengers, will bring his electrifying tunes to The Arden Gild Hall, 2126 The Highway, Wilmington at 8 p.m., Friday. COST $25 general; $22 members. INFO ardenconcerts.com or 475-3126.

2. Virtuoso pianist Leon Fleisher will deliver a performance highlighting Mozart’s No. 12 piano concerto, sharing the stage with the Delaware Symphony Orchestra.

Fleisher, who’s in his 90th year, is a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors from 2007. DSO, led by conductor David Amado, will perform Bruckner’s No. 7 symphony during the second half of the show.

The concert will launch at Cape Henlopen High School, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes at 3 p.m., Sunday. COST $15 to $35. INFO delawaresymphony.org or 656-7442.

3. Singer-songwriter Sol Knopf will play a hometown show in the Sunroom Songwriter’s Series House Concerts in Dover.

Knopf created the tune “My Baby Girl,” which became the theme song for Daughters Lives Matter, a million-father march in San Bernardino County, California.

The musician will play a house concert at Nottingham Meadows (address will be disclosed upon RSVP) in Dover at 2 p.m., Sunday. COST Donations are encouraged. INFO Visit Sunroom Songwriter’s Series House Concerts on Facebook or (315) 396-1625.