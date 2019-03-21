Wayne Burris, 53, of Smyrna was last seen Saturday, March 16

The Delaware State Police issued a gold alert this morning for Wayne Burris, 53, of Smyrna.

Burris was reported missing on Wednesday, March 20 and was last seen on Saturday, March 16 at about 5 p.m., in the 800 block of Longridge Road west of Clayton, said State Police Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe.

Burris is described as a white male, 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, blue denim jeans, and black and red sneakers. He is possibly on foot in the Smyrna area.

Attempts to locate Burris have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for his safety and welfare, Jaffe said.

Police are asking anyone with information on his location to call Troop 9 at (302) 378-5749 or 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.