Custis, of Dover, last seen March 20

State police have issued a Gold Alert for 32-year-old Derel Custis of Dover.



Derel was reported missing and last seen on March 20, 2019, at 11:29 p.m.



Derel is 5’4” tall, 180 lbs., with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, and traveling on foot on Firetower Road.



Attempts to locate Derel have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for his safety and welfare.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com