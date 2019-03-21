Xzavier Hovington was committed to the DOC on a $10,201 cash-only bond

The Delaware State Police have arrested a Magnolia man he was found to be carrying drugs. A later search of his home turned up additional contraband.

Division spokeswoman Master Cpl. Melissa Jaffe said the incident occurred at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 when officers from the Kent County Governor’s Task Force were on patrol on Mill Chop Lane.

Officers contacted 20-year-old Xzavier Hovington after he was seen walking on the wrong side of the road; Hovington admitted he was carrying a scale in his pants, prompting a search of his person.

That search turned up 199 bags of what officers suspected was heroin, she said.

As Hovington was on probation, police conducted a search of his home in the 900 block of Dinah’s Corner Road, where they found an additional 271 bags of suspected heroin as well as drug paraphernalia.

Hovington is charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia as well as tampering with physical evidence and pedestrian walking while not facing traffic.

He was committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $10,201.00 cash-only bond.