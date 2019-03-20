The man, who chose not to have his name released to the public, claimed his prize Monday after matching five numbers in the March 2 Powerball drawing.

A 79-year-old Selbyville man matched five white balls for the March 2 Powerball drawing, winning $1 million before taxes, according to Delaware Lottery Director Vernon Kirk.

The man, who chose not to have his name released to the public, bought two "quick pick" tickets for the drawing from the Fenwick Island Goose Creek store.

He claimed his prize from Delaware Lottery headquarters March 18.

"I won $500 before, but obviously nothing this big," the man said. "I checked my numbers on the website the morning after the drawing. I couldn't believe it."

After taxes, he took home $760,000.

He told lottery officials he's still deciding what to do with his winnings, but for now, he's just happy to have it in the bank.

"This is the second million-dollar winner from Delaware in just two months," said Kirk. "A million-dollar winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Rehoboth in January."