Special Olympics Delaware’s annual State Basketball Tournament is set for 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 30 at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center, 631 S. College Ave., Newark, with games scheduled throughout the day in the main arena and both auxiliary gymnasiums.

Thirty-five traditional and Unified teams — which include Unified partners, who are peers without disabilities — from across the state are scheduled to compete in full-court and three-on-three half-court tournaments. A skills competition, which includes 25 athletes, is also offered as part of the event.

The opening ceremony will start at 2 p.m. inside the main arena with Don Voltz, longtime broadcaster at WDEL, serving as emcee.

“Basketball is one of our most popular sports,” said Gary Cimaglia, senior director of sports for Special Olympics. “With March Madness in full swing it’s now time for our athletes to each have their own shining moment, and we’re excited to watch that unfold at the state’s premier basketball facility.”

As they have for more than 20 years, high school officials from IAABO Board 11 volunteer as referees for all games.