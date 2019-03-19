The Kent County Levy Court Administrative Complex, 555 Bay Road, Dover, will open for business at 10 a.m. April 10 while employees undergo a refresher active shooter exercise.

Business hours at the Administrative Complex on April 10 will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The exercise will be coordinated by the Kent County Department of Public Safety and Dover Police Department.

County employees will learn how to react, who to call, where to go and how to respond when a violent intruder enters the workplace.