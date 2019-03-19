Grace Presbyterian Church, 350 Mckee Road, Dover, will host a Night of Entertainment fundraiser for the Jamaica Mission Team from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6.

Performances by vocalist Laura Moore, pianist Alexander Baker, “dad jokes” from a real dad and an action-adventure story from Nathanael Hummel will be featured.

Admission is $10 at the door for a bottomless cup of coffee and a small dessert plate. Proceeds support the trip to Jamaica to work with the Caribbean Christian Center for the Deaf.

For more, call 734-8150 or visit gracedover.com.