Funding is available for Delaware farmers in the Choptank, Nanticoke and Pocomoke watersheds to conserve and protect their land as part of the Delmarva Whole System Conservation Partnership-Field to Stream project.

This effort focuses on effective nutrient management practices that will improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat. Farmers interested in applying are encouraged to contact their local U.S. Department of Agriculture Service Center by April 19.

More than $58,000 is available to help farmers implement advanced nutrient management practices including variable rate nutrient application, autosteer, grid or zone soil sampling, nitrogen inhibitors and tools that predict in-season nitrogen needs. These targeted practices will ensure the right amount, right source, right placement and right timing of commercial fertilizers, manure, soil amendments and organic by-products are properly land applied. These practices not only protect soil and water quality but also air quality and enhance native habitats.

The Delmarva Whole System Conservation Partnership-Field to Stream project is a Regional Conservation Partnership Program project led by The Nature Conservancy and the Delaware Maryland Agribusiness Association. Now in its fourth year, the project is working to increase the implementation of advanced nutrient management practices to reduce excess nutrients to the Chesapeake Bay. The project also uses science-based targeting of these practices to increase their effectiveness.

RCPP is administered by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and promotes coordination between the agency and its partners to deliver conservation assistance to producers and landowners. The Delmarva Whole System Conservation Partnership covers both Delaware and Maryland and brings additional resources to Delaware.

In Sussex County, call 856-3990, ext. 3; in Kent County, call 741-2600, ext. 3; and in New Castle County, call 832-3100, ext. 3.

Additional information on NRCS programs and services is available at de.nrcs.usda.gov.