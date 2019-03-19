The Boys & Girls Club of Delaware was recently presented with a $6,000 donation from Dover Federal Credit Union.

This is one of the many ways that this local credit union has partnered with this nonprofit in the past few months.

In summer 2018, Dover Federal donated board games, card games, sports equipment and other materials to be used for their kids programs in collaboration with other Delaware Credit Unions located out of New Castle County.

Dover Federal employees then sponsored more than 20 children during the holidays to make sure no child went without.

Several Dover Federal team members have also taken opportunities in the recent months to volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club doing things such as helping kids with homework, painting chairs and taking part in other activities to help serve this well-respected organization.

“It is our honor to stand side by side with such a respected organization,” said Tyler Kuhn, marketing manager of Dover Federal. “Every minute and dollar that we spend helping the Boys and Girls Club is made worth it when we see the smiles on the faces of the students that they serve.”

For more, visit bgclubs.org and doverfcu.com.