The Delaware Symphony Orchestra will celebrate pianist Leon Fleisher on his 90th year when the musician and teacher makes his first appearances with the orchestra during March.

Music Director David Amado will conduct Fleisher and the orchestra in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 12 in A Major with performances at 7:30 p.m. March 22 in Copeland Hall of The Grand Opera House, 818 N. Market St., Wilmington. Amado will give an introductory talk beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A second performance is set for 3 p.m. March 24 at Cape Henlopen High School Theatre, 1250 Kings Highway, Lewes.

Tickets are $10 to $35 and may be purchased at delawaresymphony.org, by calling 656-7442 or at the door.

The orchestra is participating in Orchestras Feeding America, a national hunger relief effort sponsored by the League of American Orchestras. Audience members are encouraged to bring packaged, nonperishable food items to the concert on March 24. Donations go to the Food Bank of Delaware. Since 2009, more than 360 orchestras in all states have participated in the annual effort.

For more, call 656-7442 or visit delawaresymphony.org.