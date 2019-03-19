Sen. Tom Carper joined U.S. Small Business Administration Regional Administrator Michelle Christian on March 18 to meet with women business owners from Kent and Sussex counties to discuss their successes and hurdles owning and operating a small business in Delaware.

“When the Senate is not in session, I use the time to travel up and down the state and meet with constituents to find out how they’re doing, how they think I’m doing, and what I, and the rest of our congressional delegation, can be doing to better help them,” said Carper. “Today, I was glad to be able to sit down with Kent County-area women small business owners who are helping to drive the economy in the First State. We had a productive discussion about trade, workforce and their challenges and successes running a business in our state. I appreciate their insights and feedback and will take their helpful comments back to Washington with me to ensure we are doing all we can to make Delaware a great place to do business.”

Representing local businesses and business organizations were Cindy Collins, owner, Euphoric Herbals, Veteran Owned Business of the Year 2019, SBDC Assistance; Michelle Mills and Etta Mills, owners, Etta’s Catering; Angela Dorey, owner, Dorey Insurance and Financial Services; Laura Chupp, owner, Buy Back Time; Audrey Brodie, owner, First Class Properties; Kathy Lea and Lexi Brinsfield, owners, AGAPE fitness and Martial Arts; Cynthia Small, business adviser at Small Business Development Center; Jo Schmeiser, director, Milford Chamber of Commerce; Judy Diogo, director, Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce; and Linda Parkowski, executive director, Kent County Economic Partnership.