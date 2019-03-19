The Department of Transportation's contractor George & Lynch Inc. will close the U.S. 113 northbound overpass between Frontage Road and Route 1 northbound, Milford, from 12:01 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 to repair the bridge deck.

At all times, businesses on U.S. 113/North Dupont Boulevard will remain open during the closure of the U.S. 113 northbound overpass.

Motorists will take Route 36/Cedar Beach Road to Rehoboth Boulevard and return to Route 14/northeast Front Street.

There will be no detour heading north on Route 1 from south of Milford.

Heading north on U.S. 113 to Route 1 from south of Lincoln, motorists should turn right onto Johnson Road, turn left to Wilkins Road and turn right onto access ramp to Route 1.

Heading north U.S. 113 to Route 1 from south of Milford, motorists should turn right onto Northwest Front Street, turn right to Rehoboth Boulevard, turn left to Route 36/Cedar Beach Road and turn left to the ramp to Route 1 northbound.

Heading north on Walnut Street to Route 1, motorists will make a U-turn and turn left onto Northeast Front Street and continue onto Route 36/Cedar Beach Road and turn left onto the ramp to Route 1 northbound.

Heading north on Rehoboth Avenue to Route 1, motorists will make a U-turn and turn left onto Route 36/Cedar Beach Road and turn left onto the ramp to Route 1 northbound.

Heading east on Route 14/Milford Harrington Highway to Route 1 northbound, motorists should continue onto northwest Front Street, turn right onto Rehoboth Boulevard, turn left onto Route 36/Cedar Beach Road and turn left onto the ramp to Route 1 northbound.

For truck routes, heading north on U.S. 113 to Route 1 from south of Lincoln, truck drivers should turn right onto Johnson Road, turn left onto Wilkins Road and turn right onto access ramp to Route 1.

Heading north on U.S. 113 to Route 1 from south of Milford, truck drivers should turn right onto Northwest Front Street, turn right onto Rehoboth Boulevard and turn left onto Route 36/Cedar Beach Road and turn left onto the ramp to Route 1 northbound.

Heading east on Route 14/Milford Harrington Highway to Route 1 northbound, truck drivers should continue onto Northwest Front Street, turn right onto Rehoboth Boulevard, turn left onto Route 36/Cedar Beach Road and turn left onto the ramp to Route 1 northbound.

Detour signage will be posted.