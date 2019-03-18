A group of Sussex Technical High School students will represent Delaware at the SkillsUSA national championship after students netted 24 individual or team awards at the recent state competition.

The award winners represented a cross-section of Sussex Tech’s 18 career-technical areas, including automotive technologies; electrical; heating, ventilating and air conditioning; cosmetology; collision repair; media broadcasting; criminal justice; and digital publishing and design. SkillsUSA is a career-technical student organization that prepares students for careers in a variety of trade, technical and skilled occupations.

Sussex Tech’s state winners included:

— Advertising design: Gold to Joe Wilder, a senior from Seaford; silver to Amanda Silar, a junior from Georgetown; bronze to Nick Whaley, a senior from Laurel.

— Audio/radio production: Gold to Jacob and Joshua Hoffpauir, seniors from Lewes.

— Auto Service: Bronze to Dylan Scarangella, a junior from Harbeson, who also won $28,530 in scholarships and Snap-On tools.

— Automotive refinishing: Bronze to Anthony Morgan, a junior from Seaford.

— Broadcast news: Gold to the team of Chase Albright, a senior from Milford, Ryan Bradley, a senior from Lewes, Sydney Gross, a senior from Millsboro, and Hannah Wolk, a senior from Lewes; silver to the team of Alexa Griffith, a junior from Seaford; Jaina Hershey, a junior from Seaford; Kiaya James, a junior from Georgetown; and Hannah Scarborough, a junior from Lincoln.

— Cosmetology: Gold to Taylor Smith, a senior from Laurel.

— Crime scene investigation: Gold to the team of Ciera Benjamin, a junior from Seaford; Caroline Carter, a junior from Milford; and Sharnae Harmon, a junior from Ellendale.

— Criminal justice: Gold to Garret Smith, a senior from Ellendale; silver to Jeffrey Jackson, a senior from Millsboro.

— Diesel equipment: Gold to Jared Maske, a senior from Seaford; silver to Tabitha Harris, a senior from Milford; bronze to Jamie Schirmer, a senior from Milton.

— Electrical construction — wiring: Bronze to John Farro, a junior from Georgetown.

— HVAC: Bronze to Caleb Pusey, a senior from Laurel, who also won $6,000 in scholarships.

— Nail Care: Silver to Rebecca Schroeder, a junior from Ocean View; bronze to Haley Malice, a junior from Georgetown.

— Photography: Gold to Matt Ryan, a junior from Georgetown.

— Pin design: Silver to Rob Mitchell, a senior from Seaford.

— Prepared speech: Gold to Adrianne Smith, a junior from Seaford.

— Quiz bowl: Bronze to the team of Cline Broussard, a senior from Seaford; Jeremy Carpenter, a senior from Milton; Patrick Cassat, a senior from Selbyville; Allyson Collier, a junior from Milford; and Seth Glickman, a senior from Seaford.

— T-shirt design: Bronze to Joe Wilder, a senior from Seaford.

The SkillsUSA national competition will be held in June in Louisville, Kentucky.