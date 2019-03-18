As part of Music in Our Schools Month, student music groups will perform at Legislative Hall on March 21 for the enjoyment of state legislators and their staffs, teachers and representatives from Delaware Department of Education.

This year’s Make Music Matter, hosted by Delaware Music Educators Association, is the inaugural concert aimed at bringing awareness to the benefits of music education.

“We’re coming to Dover to remind legislators what music means to the students we teach,” said DMEA President Daniel Briggs. “In addition to concerts from six student performing groups from across the state, we’ll also be hearing from some of the students and teachers about how music has changed their lives.”

Performances will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will include the Indian River High School wind ensemble, directed by Nathan Mohler; the Indian River High School jazz band, directed by Nathan Mohler; the Lancashire Elementary School Ukulele Ensemble, directed by Ashley Ferrara; the William Henry Middle School sixth-grade choir, directed by Jenee’ Tyson-Gueh; the Appoquinimink High School instrumental combo, directed by Ryan Moseley; and the Caesar Rodney High School vocal jazz ensemble, directed by Keith McCarthy.

For more, visit delawaremea.org.