Annual big cleanup needs hundreds of volunteers

Hundreds of volunteers are needed for the Brandywine Red Clay Alliance’s annual spring cleanup on Saturday, March 30.

BRCA executive director Jim Jordan said that while the plus side of a massive undertaking are the results of people’s efforts, the downside is that it’s such a massive event t takes everyone pitching in to pull it off.

“There are a lot of local businesses and nonprofits donating their time and energies for this,” Jordan said. “It’s pretty great when you see this is truly a community event – because bottom line is, we all drive these roads, and enjoy these parks and the wildlife. So it’s not only good to do for ourselves, but it’s good for the environment. Everyone has an investment in this.”

The cleanup is one of the biggest events of its kind, Jordan said, spanning two states – Delaware and Pennsylvania – and covering 90 miles of roadway and streambanks.

“The watershed doesn’t recognize state boundaries, so neither do we,” Jordan said.

For more information on the cleanup, or to register ahead of March 30, visit brandywineredclay.org.

ABOUT BRCA

The Brandywine Red Clay Alliance is a nonprofit, Pennsylvania-based environmental organization dedicated to promoting the restoration, conservation, and enjoyment of the natural resources of the Brandywine and Red Clay Watersheds through education, scientific activities, environmental stewardship and advocacy.