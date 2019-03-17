$250,000 in damages to home

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal has ruled a Lewes house fire accidental.

The blaze, which occurred in the 29000 block of West Mill Run in the Overbrook Shores neighborhood, was reported around 9:30 a.m. The Lewes Fire Company responded to the fire.

The fire was determined to have originated inside a motor vehicle parked in an attached garage. A mechanical malfunction occurred with the vehicle. sparking the fire.

Heavy damage was estimated at $250,000. There were no reported injuries.