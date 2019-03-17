Forced entry into home on Lewes-Georgetown Highway

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a residential burglary that occurred in Georgetown.

On Wednesday, March 13, at around 1 p.m., troopers were dispatched to a residence in the 24000 block of Lewes-Georgetown Highway, where an unknown suspect had alleged forced entry. According to police, the suspect removed several items and fled the scene. A security camera captured the above image.

Anyone with information in reference to the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Troop 4 Detective Powell at 302-752-3807. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.