Students awarded for skills

Students from across the state gathered at the 89th Annual Delaware State Future Farmers of America Convention in Dover on Tuesday, March 12.

Nearly 600 students, advisers and judges, representing business and industry throughout the state, participated in state career and leadership development events during the convention. FFA student members demonstrated professionalism, leadership and skill attainment in 15 competitive events.

Elected to serve on the FFA State Officer Leadership Team for 2019 - 2020 were President Timothy Mulderigg, Middletown High School, Vice President Gillian Cannon, Seaford High School, Secretary Abby Edwards, Lake Forest High School, Treasurer Larry Thompson, Smyrna High School, Reporter Emily Samick, Middletown High School, and Sentinel Jackson Sylvester, Lake Forest High School.

The Delaware FFA Association is a Career and Technical Student Organization that is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Category Place School Student Agricultural Communications 1 Woodbridge Mollie Elkolm Top Individuals 2 Woodbridge Mackenna Kerrick 3 Lake Forest Maci Carter 4 Lake Forest Trinity Ranshaw 5 Delmar Cara Rosen 6 Caesar Rodney Kyle Longo 7 Delmar Jordan Lloyd 8 Milford Brooke Davis 9 Caesar Rodney Madison Tullock 10 Caesar Rodney Audrey Hastings Agricultural Communications 1 Woodbridge Top Teams 2 Lake Forest 3 Casesar Rodney 4 Delmar 5 Milford Agricultural Sales 1 Middletown Top Teams 2 Lake Forest 3 Indian River 4 Milford 5 Caesar Rodney Agricultural Sales 1 Lake Forest Lauren McLaughlin Top Individuals 2 Appoquinimink Julia Lloyd 3 Appoquinimink Sydney Miller 4 Indian River Makenzy Marvel 5 Lake Forest Caleb Murphy 6 Indian River Abby West 7 Appoquinimink Julie Robison 8 Appoquinimink Gracie Wyngaard 9 Indian River Katelyn Klingensmith 10 Milford Adam Bitler Creed Speaking 1 Lake Forest Brielle Carter 2 Smyrna Sarah Dinsmore 3 A.G. Waters Adrianna Mazzio 4 Woodbridge Bethany Knutsen 5 Smyrna Middle Faith Hewes 6 Meredith Middle Lana Savage 7 Meredith Middle Ella Vandervort 8 Milford Sundence Lodge 9 Woodbridge Middle Avery Kerrick Conduct of Chapter Meetings 1 Smyrna 2 Lake Forest 3 Millsboro Middle 4 W.T. Chipman 5 Sussex Central Employment Skills 1 Caesar Rodney McKenna Breeding 2 Sussex Central Tessa McDonough 3 Middletown Elisabeth Davis 4 Smyrna Kaylee Dulin 5 Milford Charlese Price 6 Milford Brianna Reynolds 7 Lake Forest Rachel Taylor 8 Delmar Julian Hudson Extemporaneous Public Speaking 1 MOT Charter Praise Ighodaro 2 Middletown Emily Samick 3 Sussex Tech Taylor Bullis 4 Milford Veronika Moore 5 Dover Vernice Heard 6 Casesar Rodney Hannah Jeffrey 7 Cape Henlopen April Rulo 8 Cape Henlopen Hailey Powell 9 Dover Kassidy Pinder 10 Middletown Mark Lattomus Junior Extemporaneous Public 1 Woodbridge Evan Peterson Speaking 2 Smyrna Sky Jackson 3 Redding Allison Quino 4 Smyrna Thomas Hernan 5 Appoquinimink Savannah Rayl-Parks 6 Middletown Keith Dallaney 7 A.G. Waters Keeley McCormick 8 Woodbridge Aydan Vanderwend 9 Milford Central Academy Matthew Sacks 10 Millsboro Middle Madeleine Pyle Floriculture 1 Woodbridge Top Teams 2 Middletown 3 Smyrna 4 Delmar 5 Appoquinimink Floriculture 1 Woodbridge Kaelyn Parks Top Individuals 2 Middletown Racheal Loughry 3 Woodbridge Meredith Carey 4 Woodbridge Amber Tully 5 Middletown Alyssa Daaiuto 6 Delmar Gabriella Morelli 7 Middletown Phillip Townsend 8 Middletown Audrey Jackson 9 Appoquinimink Jessie Schweiger 10 Woodbridge Hannah Pearson Junior Floriculture 1 Milford Central Academy Top Teams 2 Woodbridge Middle 3 Smyrna Middle 4 Laurel Middle 5 Millsboro Middle Junior Floriculture 1 Smyrna Middle Mary Watts Top Individuals 2 Milford Central Academy Carley Mackert 3 Smyrna Middle Isabella McMullen 4 Millsboro Middle Madisyn Kuhnmiller 5 Milford Central Academy Emma Simpson 6 Redding Middle Reese Albanu 7 Redding Middle Erin Kuzminski 8 Woodbridge Middle Carley Deford 9 Milford Central Academy Tyler Smith 10 Woodbridge Middle Emily Peterson Meats Evaluation 1 Smyrna Top Teams 2 Milford 3 Sussex Central 4 Lake Forest 5 Middletown Meats Evaluation 1 Milford Curtis Sharp Top Individuals 2 Smyrna Cassidy Niederland 3 Smyrna Parker Boots 4 Smyrna Kendra Mounts 5 Sussex Central Alvin Rogers 6 Sussex Central Savanna Sykes 7 Lake Forest Katie Severson 8 Milford Sarah Hastings 9 Lake Forest Ashley Hardway 10 Middletown Ryder Hickey Milk Quality & Products 1 Middletown Top Teams 2 Caesar Rodney 3 Appoquinimink 4 Indian River 5 Smyrna Milk Quality & Products 1 Middletown Nyree Pajaro Top Individuals 2 Caesar Rodney Kimberlyn Nance 3 Indian River Willow Bergman 4 Middletown Morgan Meekins 5 Caesar Rodney Luis Moreno 6 Middletown Mackenzie Howell 7 Smyrna Gabryele Carter 8 Caesar Rodney Kianna Tribbett 9 Appoquinimink Gage Scarberry 10 Appoquinimink Kyle Gares Junior Milk Quality & Products 1 Smyrna Middle Top Schools 2 Woodbridge Middle 3 Meredith Middle 4 Laurel Middle 5 Redding Middle Junior Milk Quality & Products 1 Smyrna Middle McKenna Vest Top Individuals 2 Smyrna Middle Carl Rifino 3 Smyrna Middle Rorie Glenn Russum 4 Woodbridge Middle Jarrett Alvey 5 Woodbridge Middle Louie Altizer 6 A.G.Waters Jacob Green 7 Laurel Middle Javon Snead 8 Meredit Middle Caitlin Maloney 9 Laurel Middle Caleb Kelley 10 Redding Middle Summer Montgomery Parliamentary Prodcedure 1 Sussex Central 2 Smyrna 3 Milford Prepared Public Speaking 1 Milford Hannah Haigh 2 Caesar Rodney Allison Wahlsten 3 Middletown Sikha Sahu 4 Middletown Olivia Gaines 5 Middletown Bryce Banks Junior Prepared Public Speaking 1 Middletown Emily Laird 2 Smyrna Zoe Petrosky 3 W.T. Chipman Sydney Messick 4 W.T. Chipman Aiden Gorey 5 Woodbridge Middle Devon Allen 6 Smyrna Middle Reghan King 7 Woodbridge Middle Kylie Pusey 8 Delmar Middle Amiah Mumford 9 Laurel Middle Allison Weldon 10 Laurel Middle Madison Carey