Applications for scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 are being accepted by the Delaware Farm Bureau Women’s Committee and the Young Farmers & Ranchers.

Deadline for Women’s Committee scholarships is 4 p.m. April 11, when applications must be received by the Delaware Farm Bureau office, 3457 S. Dupont Highway, Camden.

Deadline for YF&R scholarships is April 12.

Applications are available at the Delaware Farm Bureau office, by phone to 697-3183 or at defb.org, under “About Us,” and “Committees.”

The scholarship applicant or parents — grandparents included for YF&R scholarships — must be members in good standing of the Delaware Farm Bureau for at least one year. Recipients must attend college full-time.

Requirements differ for each scholarship.

The Women’s Committee will award one $2,500 agricultural scholarship to a student who is planning to major in and pursue a career in the agricultural field. A $1,000 scholarship will be given to a student in each county who is planning to continue their education at an accredited college or university.

The YF&R scholarship amount varies, depending on the success of fund-raising efforts.

Students may also be interested in applying for youth ambassador; applications are online and are due June 28.

For more, visit defb.org.