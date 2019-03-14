Delaware’s honorably-discharged veterans whose service did not include deployment to specific overseas operations identified by other specialty plates now have a license plate honoring their own service.

HB298 was signed into law in August 2018 and the design of the plate began shortly thereafter by Marinah Carver of the Division of Motor Vehicles. The tag is available at state DMV locations for veterans with official documentation indicating the vehicle owner is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. military.

For questions regarding plate purchase, including required credentials, call 744-2500.