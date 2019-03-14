Matt Oberholtzer, of Selbyville, received the Employee of the Fourth Quarter 2018 Award from Kent Sussex Industries.

Oberholtzer works at the Royal Farms store in Ocean View. KSI’s Supported Employment team provides support and will continue to do so throughout his independent employment. Prior to getting this job near his home, he drove to KSI’s Skill Development Center in Milford five days a week to gain a variety of skills and have his strengths uncovered. Oberholtzer proved his dependability, and his abilities very quickly enabling him to access a job he’s enthusiastic about.

As Employee of the Quarter, Oberholtzer’s name has been added to a permanent plaque at KSI and he received a $50 Visa Gift Card from Dover Federal Credit Union. He also received a gift certificate donated by G&R Campground in Houston entitling him to spend a weekend in one of their cottages, and a one-year aquatics membership from the Greater For more, visit ksiinc.org or call 422-4014, ext. 3015.