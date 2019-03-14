Bayhealth introduced a new support group for patients with heart failure and their care partners.

The first Heart Failure Support Group meeting will be from 2 to 3 p.m. March 19 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, 640 S. State St., Dover, in General Foods Conference Room 3. The guest speaker will be Jessica Wearden, who will speak on “Polypharmacy — Coping with Taking Multiple Medications.” Future meetings will be held the third Tuesday of each month with locations alternating monthly between Bayhealth Kent and Sussex campuses.

The Heart Failure Support Group provides a forum where patients and their care partners can learn about how to better manage heart failure and maintain overall health. Topics will vary each month with different guest speakers presenting.

Meetings for the remainder of 2019 will be held on May 21, July 16, Sept. 17, Nov. 19 at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, General Foods Conference Room 3; and April 16, June 18, Aug. 20, Oct. 15, Dec. 17 at Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus, 100 Wellness Way, Milford, in Conference Room 2227.

Individuals who are unable to attend the meeting in person may participate via phone by calling toll-free 877-366-0711 and using passcode 87745050. Registration is optional but appreciated by the Friday before each meeting. To register, call 310-8383 or 430-5145.

For more, visit bayhealth.org/classes.