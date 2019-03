Artesian Resources Corp., a leading provider of water and wastewater services, and related services on the Delmarva Peninsula recently announced its earnings results for 2018.

Net income increased 2.1 percent to $14.3 million, compared to $14 million in 2017. Diluted net income per common share increased 2 percent to $1.54, compared to $1.51 for 2017.

For more, visit artesianwater.com.