At least nine memorials were damaged

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a nighttime vandalism spree at Dover cemetery.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said that sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, and 8:19 a.m. Thursday, March 14, one or more persons damaged a number of memorials or headstones in the cemetery.

Cemetery caretaker Danny Waite reviewed the damage Thursday afternoon, observing that at least nine stones or markers had been vandalized. All were along the rear of the cemetery on the Silver Lake shoreline, away from the North State Street front of the property,

Waite said the last time such vandalism took place at Lakeside was about 10 years ago.

Although the damage appeared to be random, some of the mutilated stones belonged to members of Dover’s well-known Richardson family and their relatives.

Those whose stones were damaged include:

- William A. Walker, 1817-1885

- Eliza Stites Walker, 1822 – 1903

- Anna Wilkinson Dukes, 1880 – 1951

- John Levi Dukes, 1877 – 1977

- Edith A. Wilkinson, 1885 – 1979

- William E. Wilkinson, 1883 – 1969

- Benjamin A. Lonski, 1906 – 1980

- Mabel L. Lonski, 1906 – 1987

- Daniel E. Mounet Sr., 1947 – 1995

- Iris M. Mounet, 1954 –

- CMSgt. Balmer E. Sinegar, 1918 – 2009

- Helen M. Sinegar, 1922 – 2000

- Richard E. Sinegar, 1947 – 1976

- Jerry E. Sinegar, 1943 – 2002

- William Parvis Richardson, 1901 – 1997

- Ann Fulton Richardson, 1919 – 1993

- Constance Louise Woodward Richardson, 1902- 1939

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Dover police at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com.