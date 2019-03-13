See a photo of suspect Daniel J. Ford, 28, in this story.

Delaware State Police are searching for the suspect in a home invasion that happened Monday near Townsend.

At about 11:09 p.m., troopers responded to the 200 block of Sawmill Road for a report of a domestic dispute.

Police received information that Daniel J. Ford, 28, of Warwick, Maryland was arguing with a female acquaintance outside the residence.

When a man approached him, Ford allegedly pointed a handgun at him. A brief struggle ensued between Ford and the man over the weapon, but Ford was able to hold on to it.

Ford then forced his way into the residence in pursuit of the man. The man fled the residence followed by Ford but there was no further interaction between the two.

Ford punctured the tires of the man's vehicle with a knife, before fleeing the scene in a red vehicle. Witnesses weren't able to give the make or model.

None of the victims, including two children who were in the residence, sustained any injuries.

Ford is described as a white male, 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He is wanted on multiple felonies, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, home invasion, aggravated menacing, four counts of first-degree reckless endangering and two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about Ford’s location to call Troop 9 at (302) 378-5749 or 911.

Information may also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online a t delaware.crimestoppersweb.com