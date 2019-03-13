Milford First State Dance Academy dancers competed in the National Ballet Competition in Wilmington and received several awards.

Parker Reb, 12, placed top-five in his division and received several scholarships to the Pennsylvania Ballet, Richmond Ballet, Sterling Ballet and Akhmedova Ballet Academy. Amelia Bickel, 13, received two scholarships, to Pennsylvania Ballet and First State Ballet.

Judges were from Washington Ballet, Ballet West, Richmond Ballet II, Pennsylvania Ballet, New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet, First State Ballet Theatre and other schools.