The First State Antique Tractor Club will hold its 19th annual antique tractor, truck and car show June 14-15 at the Ross Mansion/Plantation, 23669 Ross Station Road, Seaford.

The highlight of the show will be the presentation of four $1,000 scholarships. The scholarships are presented to four graduating high school students who will be studying agriculture at a two- or four-year college. To qualify for a scholarship, the student must obtain a scholarship form from their agriculture teacher or visit firststateantiquetractorclub.com and complete the application, then submit to the First State Antique Tractor Club scholarship committee before the April 15 deadline.

To ensure fairness is given, the scholarship committee gives all the information to an independent panel for selection. The panel takes into consideration financial need, scholastic accomplishments and outside activities. This year the presentation of the scholarships will be made at noon June 15 by Club Scholarship Chairperson Bill Argo.

For more, call 856-7800 or visit firststateantiquetractorcub.com.